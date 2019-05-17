Agatha

Agatha

This affectionate lady is looking for her purr-fect family. Agatha is an 8-year-old, spayed, front-declawed torbie seeking a cozy home with loving humans.

Agatha is an older lady who loves to spend her days lounging around, relaxing. Her ideal home would be one with big fluffy beds to snooze on and people to pet her all night.

She should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Visit Agatha or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

