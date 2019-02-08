Amina is a spayed 3-year-old female who is current on vaccination and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Amina is shy in new situations and would prefer living in a quieter home with lots of big beds to spend her days lounging around on.
When she’s comfortable, she’s sure to be your new best friend. She would love having someone to curl up next to for snuggles.
She should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. She currently shares a space with another shelter cat and gets along great. She would prefer a home without children under 12.
Visit Amina or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
