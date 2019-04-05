Archie

Archie is an easy-going 3-year-old neutered male who loves to be around people.

He will rub all over you for attention and is often vocal. He also loves to play and would benefit living in a home with lots of toys to keep him busy during the day.

Archie would be a great addition to any family.

He should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction and he should do well with respectful children of any age under parental supervision.

Archie is a big boy with an even bigger personality. He would make the perfect couch buddy and overall companion.

Visit Archie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

