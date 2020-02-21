Pet of the week: Artemisa

Artemisa is an active, social bunny
Artemisa is a 1-year-old, spayed female, Rex Rabbit.
Artemisa is a very social bunny who would love a future family who wants to spend lots of time being affectionate with her.
I am very active and need plenty of time outside of my cage to run and stretch. My ideal home would have lots of toys and obstacles for me to explore. I also need pellets, timothy hay and fresh veggies every day.
Rabbits can live 10 years or longer, so you’ll need to be prepared for a long-term commitment.
Visit Artemisa or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.