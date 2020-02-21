Pet of the week: Artemisa
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the week: Artemisa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Artemisa

Artemisa

Artemisa is an active, social bunny

Artemisa is a 1-year-old, spayed female, Rex Rabbit.

Artemisa is a very social bunny who would love a future family who wants to spend lots of time being affectionate with her.

I am very active and need plenty of time outside of my cage to run and stretch. My ideal home would have lots of toys and obstacles for me to explore. I also need pellets, timothy hay and fresh veggies every day.

Rabbits can live 10 years or longer, so you’ll need to be prepared for a long-term commitment.

Visit Artemisa or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area robotics teams shine
News

Area robotics teams shine

Two teams of Onalaska and West Salem students were selected to compete in the recent southwest sectional For Inspiration and Recognition of Sc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News