How can you resist that big, beefy head and handsome smile?
Atillius is a sweet, 3-year-old boy with a lot of love to give. Atillius keeps his kennel clean at the shelter. He should do well in a home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
He may do well in a home with other dogs. We will require a meet here at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. We feel he would do well in a home with respectful children of any age.
Atillius is a wonderful boy who is the perfect combination of playful energy and snuggles. He is very strong and will need an owner who is able to control him on leash and work on training. He is a young guy who will need daily exercise to keep him on his best behavior.
Visit Atillius or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
