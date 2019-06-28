Aubrey is a 10-year-old, neutered-male, Turkish Angora. His beautiful fur, bright blue eyes and unique facial structure makes him a rare and handsome companion.
Aubrey found his way to us after his owner was unable to continue caring for him. Aubrey is deaf and diabetic and requires insulin injections twice a day. But he’s a real trooper and takes them well without a flinch.
Despite his condition, Aubrey is a silly, lovable guy who loves spending time with you. He can be chatty at times and has a loud purr to let you know he loves you. He should do well with kids of all ages and would likely get along with other pets in the home after a proper introduction. When he’s not talking about his day or watching birds out the window, he likes to flop over and stretch out for a cat nap.
If you’re looking for a stunning and snuggly guy, Aubrey is your man.
Visit Aubrey or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
