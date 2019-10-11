Bella is a 2-year-old. happy-go-lucky girl who loves being the center of attention.
Bella can’t wait to find a family that can provide her with daily walks and lots of snuggles. Bella does well keeping her kennel clean at the shelter as long as she is let out regularly. With a consistent routine and time to adjust, she should do well in a new home.
She has lived with other dogs in the past and did well. She may do well with respectful children of any age with parental supervision.
Due to past injuries, Bella is on several medications that she will need to take lifelong. Her exercise will also need to be restricted as to not further irritate her injuries. Please ask a caregiver for more information on Bella’s needs.
Visit Bella or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
