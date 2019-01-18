Belly

Belly

Belly is a 4-5 year-old neutered male Catahoula/Labrador Mix.

He’s a sweet and handsome boy with the cutest nubby tail.

Belly loves his people and is looking for a family that has plenty of time to spend with him. Belly was house trained in his previous home. He should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Belly has done well with most other dogs. We will require a dog meet to make sure it is a good match. He has lived with cats previously and did well.

Belly is uncomfortable with young children. He is looking for a home with children at least 12 years old.

Belly is a sweet and gentle boy who loves to be the center of attention. He is very smart and attentive to his humans.

Visit Belly or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

