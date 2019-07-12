Boop is cute as button and so sweet. She’s 10 months old, spayed and ready to find her forever home.
Even though she’s so young, she’s already had a litter of kittens who she raised in a loving foster home.
Now that she’s done raising her babies, she’s ready to start a life of her own.
She loves to play and would benefit living in a home with lots of toys to keep her busy during the day. When this adorable little lady tires herself out, she loves to curl up next to her favorite people for a nap.
Boop lived with other cats in her previous home and would enjoy living with a feline companion after a proper introduction. She should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction.
She did great with the young children who visited her foster home and should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Visit Boop or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.