Brody is a handsome, affectionate and active 4-year-old lab/beagle mix looking for his forever home.
Brody was house trained in his previous home when let out regularly. He should do well in his new home with a consistent routine and time to adjust.
Brody got along well with the dog in his previous home. He may do well in a new home with other pets if given proper introductions. Dog meets with the resident dog are an option to make sure it’s a good match.
Brody can be shy and nervous in new situations and takes a little time to warm up and feel comfortable. Once he feels safe he is extremely affectionate and cuddly. He still has a lot of energy and would benefit from a consistent exercise routine to get down to a healthier weight. Because of Brody’s nervousness and body-handling sensitivities, he is looking for a home where everyone is 16 years or older.
Visit Brody or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
