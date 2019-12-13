Pet of the week: Cassee
Pet of the week: Cassee

Cassee is a cute kitty

Cassee is a 1-year-old, spayed female who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.

She spent some time at the vet clinic recovering from a large injury, but is all ready to find her forever home.

Cassee is an adorable and confident girl who loves to run around and play. When she tires herself out, she loves to snooze on big fluffy beds and cat trees.

She should do well with other pets if given proper introductions. She can get excited when she plays and can be “bitey” at times. Due to this, she would do best in a home with older, respectful children under parental supervision (8)+.

Visit Cassee or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

