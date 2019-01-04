Lily is a 4-year-old, spayed female, Labrador mix, who is current on vaccinations.
She is a gorgeous, active and sweet girl.
Lily has been anxious while in the shelter environment. She is looking for an active person who can understand her specific needs.
She was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Lily should do well with other dogs in the home because she loves to play. She is very uncomfortable around children so she is looking for an adult-only home.
She is a great girl who bonds quickly with her people. She is uncomfortable with strangers entering her home and prefers to have her own space to get away.
She is looking for a person who likes to do her favorite things like hiking and playing tug of war. Lily is very smart and already knows sit, lie down, off and stay.
Visit Lily or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
