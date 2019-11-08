Chevo is a 3-year-old, neutered labrador/pit bull mix who’s described by staff as being sweet, snuggly, playful and a smart young boy.
Chevo was house trained in his previous home. He should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Chevo will need to be the only dog in the home. Due to him needing slow introductions to new people, he is looking for an adult-only home.
Chevo is the sweetest boy once he gets to know you. Like most Labs, he loves to play fetch. He would love to find a quiet home environment that does not have lots of frequent visitors or that can provide a safe space to get away to when new people come over.
Visit Chevo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
