Chief is a shy guy who is looking for a quiet home to call his very own.
He’s 5 years old, neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.
Chief is one of our longest-term residents, and when he’s comfortable, he’s a very sweet boy and loves to snuggle with his favorite people.
He even gives hugs in his kennel. He’d enjoy spending all day curled up and relaxing in his favorite beds.
In his previous home, Chief was very easily stressed out by other, more active pets. He would prefer being the only pet. However, he may adjust to a home with another very calm cat if given slow and proper introductions. He would likely prefer a quieter home with older, respectful children 13 years old and up.
Visit Chief or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
