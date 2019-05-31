This big ham is 5 years old, already neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. Chubbs is sweet, social and absolutely adorable.
Chubbs loves spending his days lounging around with his favorite people.
As an office cat he wanders around greeting staff and guests (in between his naps, of course.) He would love living in a home with big fluffy beds to nap on and lots of people to cuddle with at night.
Chubbs should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. He should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Visit Chubbs or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.