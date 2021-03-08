PET OF THE WEEK: CORA

Beautiful Cora is looking for a low key home to match her calm, sweet demeanor.

Cora came to CRHS from another shelter where she was found as a stray. She is a shy lady and will need time to adjust to her new home, but once she's comfortable, she loves pets (especially butt and chin rubs!). Cora will even drool when you pet her in just the right spot. She is still young and when she's opened up more, she might even chase her toys around and play.

Cora is bonded with her friend Samson (who is also FIV+) and they are required to go home together. They are our Resident Superstars. In order to help them find their furr-ever homes, their adoption fee has been waived!

She is a timid lady and would do best in a calm, quiet home without high energy dogs and young children. Any child in her new home should be 13 years or older.

If interested in Cora or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: couleehumane.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0