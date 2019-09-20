Say hello to this adorable senior. Dharma is a 12-year-old, vocal, confident girl who adores being around people. Don’t let her age fool you, this lady is very active. She loves spending her days running around and even loves to play when she’s in the mood. Her ideal home would be one with lots of people to snuggle her. She even loves being held and is her happiest when she’s in a lap.
Dharma currently resides in one of our offices and enjoys the company of staff members (and the snacks they share.) Dharma should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Visit Dharma or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
