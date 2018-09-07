Drogo is a 2-year-old, neutered male German Shepherd mix who is current on vaccinations.
He is a handsome, social and very playful guy.
Drogo is an active young guy looking for an owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to him.
He keeps his kennel clean at the shelter when let out regularly. He should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Drogo can be picky about his dog friends. A dog meet will be required with your resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. He will need to live with teenage or older children due to resource guarding.
He is a big goofy boy with a lot of energy. He will need a home that can give him a consistent exercise routine and provide him with regular training. He would make a great running partner!
Visit Drogo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
