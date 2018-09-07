Drogo
Buy Now

Drogo

Drogo is a 2-year-old, neutered male German Shepherd mix who is current on vaccinations.

He is a handsome, social and very playful guy.

Drogo is an active young guy looking for an owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to him.

He keeps his kennel clean at the shelter when let out regularly. He should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Drogo can be picky about his dog friends. A dog meet will be required with your resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. He will need to live with teenage or older children due to resource guarding.

He is a big goofy boy with a lot of energy. He will need a home that can give him a consistent exercise routine and provide him with regular training. He would make a great running partner!

Visit Drogo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.