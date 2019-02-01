Eden is an athletic 47-pound, 1-year-old spayed female looking for an active family.
Eden is sweet, affectionate and has lots of energy. She needs a home with plenty of time to give her the exercise and playtime she needs.
Eden was mostly house trained in her previous home but she did have occasional accidents. She will need a consistent routine in her new home.
We highly recommend crate training She should do well in a home with other dogs. She loves to play. She will need to live in a home where everyone is 16 years or older due to the fact that she is very nervous in new situations and with new people.
Eden is a very playful and snuggly girl. She does get uncomfortable and timid in new situations. She is looking for an active home that is committed to creating positive new experiences. Eden would love to be your hiking or running buddy.
Visit Eden or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.