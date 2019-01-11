Eko is a 7 year old, spayed female who is up to date on vaccinations. She is an all-black domestic short-hair with one adorable tiny patch of white on her chest
She is a beautiful lady looking for a place to call home. She does like her space but when she wants pets, she’ll be sure to let you know. This beauty would love living in a quiet home with lots of places to relax and nap.
Eko should be the only pet in the home. She would prefer a home with no children.
If this sounds like the cat for you, apply on Eko today.
Visit Eko or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
