Elvis is in the building.
He’s a 4-year-old, neutered male Cur/Shepherd Mix looking for a quiet home.
Elvis is very sweet and shy boy looking for a family that is committed to building his confidence.
He keeps his kennel clean during the day when let our regularly. He does have accidents during the long nights at the shelter. He will need a consistent routine in his new home. We highly recommend crate training. Elvis enjoys the company of other dogs so he should do well in a home with other pets.
Because he is very nervous and shy he would prefer older, respectful children 12 years and up.
Elvis is a wonderful boy who is very affectionate and playful once he comes out of his shell.
He is quite timid and shy when first meeting new people, but once he warms up and feels safe he will be your constant companion. His new family will need to use positive reinforcement techniques to help build his confidence around new people and situations.
Visit Elvis or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.