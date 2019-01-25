Emperor is a 2-year-old neutered male looking for a new kingdom.
Emperor enjoys being around people and will rub all over and roll around to let you know he loves you. Emperor would love living in a home with lots of toys to chase around to burn his energy. He should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions.
Emperor does get excited on occasion and will give “love bites” to try to let you know he loves you. Due to this, Emperor should live in a home with children age 15 or older.
Visit Emperor or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday,
Wednesday and Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
