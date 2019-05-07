Fantasia is a 1-year-old spayed female looking for an active home. Fantasia is very outgoing and ready to go on many adventures.
Fantasia keeps her kennel clean here at the shelter as long as she is let out regularly. She should do well in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. We highly recommend crate training when bringing home a new dog.
She may do well in a home with other dogs. We will require a dog meet to make sure it is a good match. She is a very bouncy girl and doesn’t always mind her manners. Because of this, she is looking for a home with children 8 years or older.
Fantasia needs a home that has time to help her burn off all of her energy and who can provide her with consistent training. She already knows sit and would love to learn more. This athletic girl would make a great running or hiking buddy.
Visit Fantasia or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
