Florence is a 5-year-old, spayed female who is current on vaccinations.
This beauty is looking for a place to call home.
Florence is a sweetheart who always wants to be by her favorite people. She’ll wake up with you in the morning by rubbing all over your legs.
Florence doesn’t always seem to appreciate other cats in her space. She may do well with another pet if given slow and proper introduction but would likely prefer to be the only pet. She should do well with respectful children.
Visit Florence or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
