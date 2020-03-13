Pet of the week: Frumpy
Pet of the week: Frumpy

Frumpy is a 3-year-old, black and white, spayed female.

Isn’t Frumpy such an adorable little lady? Frumpy recently arrived at the shelter and has been taking some time to adjust. She is a timid lady but you can easily win her heart with some butt rubs.

Once she’s comfortable, she loves to chirp at people for attention. In her previous home, she was said to be a very playful, active girl. Her purr-fect family would be one that would offer her time to adjust to her new space. Once she’s comfortable, she’s all yours.

Frumpy may do well with other respectful pets if given slow and proper introductions. She didn’t appreciate the children in her previous home and would likely be happiest in a home with older, respectful children (age 9 or older).

Visit Frumpy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

