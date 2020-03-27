Pet of the week: Gizmo
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the week: Gizmo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gizmo

Gizmo

Gizmo is a 5-year-old, brown tiger with white, neutered male.

He’s a big boy with an even bigger heart. Gizmo was a shy guy when he arrived at the shelter. He’s slowly been coming out of his shell and showing what a sweetheart he really is.

In his previous home, Gizmo was said to be a very laid-back guy who spent most of his time snuggling his favorite people. He even got spurts of energy and would run around the house and play. Gizmo loves chin and butt rubs and will repay you by rubbing all over you.

He came to the Coulee Region Humane Society with his brother, Anthony, so he has experience living with other cats. He would be happiest in a home with calm, respectful dogs and children that won’t startle or chase him (age 13 or older).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Taste of Onalaska says thanks

The Onalaska Education Foundation’s biggest yearly fundraiser, the Taste of Onalaska, was held Jan. 18 at Stoney Creek Inn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News