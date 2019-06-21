Sweet, social and intelligent, Graham has it all.
This boy is 4 years old, 55 pounds, neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Graham loves to be the center of attention and can’t wait to show you all of the tricks he knows.
He is house trained and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Graham should do well in a home with other dogs. He is tolerant and loves everyone, so he may do well with respectful children of any age.
Graham recently graduated from the WAGS training program. He learned many new tricks and basic obedience skills. He is a wonderful boy looking for an active home. Graham is very food-motivated and eager to please, which often makes training easier. There is no limit to this boy’s potential.
Visit Graham or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
