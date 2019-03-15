J.J. is a 9-month-old, unneutered male Coonhound mix who is current on vaccinations.
He is a goofy, active and handsome boy.
J.J. is a young hound looking for an active family to go on adventures with.
He was mostly house trained in his previous home. He is used to being crated when left unattended to prevent accidents.
J.J. should do well in a home with other dogs. Due to him being nervous in new situations, with new people and his sensitivities with somebody handling him, he will need to live in an adult-only home.
J.J. is a typical young and energetic hound who needs plenty of daily physical and mental exercise. He loves to use his nose to explore and will need to be safely contained on leash or in a fenced in area at all times.
Visit J.J. or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
