Pet of the Week: Jasper

Jasper is a 1-year-old, neutered male Beagle who is current on vaccinations.
He’s a sweet and goofy boy looking for an active Beagle-loving home.
You have free articles remaining.
Jasper is still working on house training. He does well when let out frequently but cannot hold it for a typical eight-hour work day yet. He will need an owner that is around enough to let him out more frequently.
Jasper does well with some dogs. We will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good match. Due to his nervousness in new situations, he is looking for an adult-only home. He does not do well with cats or other small animals.
Jasper is a young boy with plenty of puppy energy. Like a typical Beagle, he loves to use his nose to explore and should be safely contained at all times.
Once he is tired he is a great snuggler. He would benefit from an owner that can provide firm and consistent leadership and training. He can’t wait to find a hiking buddy of his own.