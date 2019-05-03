Jericho is a 5-year-old, neutered male looking for a home with an empty seat on a cozy couch.
Jericho absolutely loves to be around people. He has the loudest purr and kneads his blankets to let you know he loves you. Jericho would love living in a home with someone he can snuggle with all day and night.
He even likes to play when he’s in the mood. He should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction, keeping in mind that he is FIV+. We advise that you talk to your vet about FIV if you have other cats in the home. He should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Visit Jericho or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
