Kendall is the sweetest little girl with a cute, round face. She’s 5 years old, spayed, up to date on vaccinations and ready to find a cozy home with people to love her.
She spent several weeks in foster care recovering from a health concern but is much better now She is still on a prescription diet — ask an adoption counselor for more details. Her foster parents say she can be a shy lady who would likely prefer a calmer house.
When she’s comfortable, she’ll be your new best friend. She will be your shadow and adores curling up in your lap for a cuddle. She even enjoys playing with a feather wand when the mood strikes. Kendall would prefer a quieter home but should adjust to other calm, easygoing pets and respectful children age 10 and up under parental guidance.
Visit Kendall or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.