Kramer is a sweet and cuddly 15-year-old boy in search of a quiet retirement home where he can spend his days going for leisurely walks and napping in laps.
Kramer is house trained and should do well in his new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Please keep in mind that older dogs need to be let out for “potty breaks” more frequently.
Kramer should do well with other calm and respectful dogs in the home. He would prefer a home with older respectful children due to his age and size.
Don’t let Kramer’s age fool you, he’s still got plenty of pep in his step. He enjoys playing, going for car rides and supervising his family’s activities. Please keep in mind that Kramer will need regular grooming to keep him looking and feeling his best.
Visit Kramer or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
