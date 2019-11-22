Lady is a 3-year-old, spayed female pit bull who is current on vaccinations.
She is a big, sweet and smiley girl searching for a family that has plenty of time for her.
Lady was house-trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
She might do well with another dog in the home. We will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good match.
Lady is a social, fun and active girl looking for a home that is dedicated to her exercise needs and helping her get down to a healthier weight.
She is a large and strong girl, so she will need an owner who can handle her and help her learn leash manners. This smart lady already knows “sit” and “stay” and would love to learn more.
Visit Lady or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
