Lily is a 4-year-old, spayed, gorgeous, active and sweet girl.
Lily is an anxious girl in the shelter environment. She is looking for an active person who can understand her specific needs.
She was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She does well with most dogs. She loves to play. She is very uncomfortable around children so she is looking for an adult-only home.
Lily is a great girl who bonds quickly with her people.
She is uncomfortable with strangers entering the home and prefers to have her own space to get away to when visitors come over.
She is looking for a person who likes to do her favorite things like hiking and playing tug-of-war. Lily is very smart and already knows sit, lie down, off and stay. Please be aware Lily is a strong girl who will pull to get to other dogs and to chase squirrels. She will need an owner who can handle her strength.
Visit Lily or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
