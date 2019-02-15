Little Miss Lucy is a year-and-a-half-old, 64-pound female Doberman Pinscher mix.
She is an absolutely beautiful girl who bonds quickly with her person. Lucy is looking for a breed-experienced owner who can provide a safe and comfortable environment for her.
Lucy was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She will need to be the only dog in the home. She also needs to be in an adult-only home as she is fearful and uncomfortable around children.
Lucy is a sweet dog who is true to her breed, loyal and protective of her people. She is looking for a quiet home without the stress of many visitors.
She promises to be your best friend and snuggle buddy. She is young, smart and eager to learn. She already knows sit, lie down and would love to learn more.
Visit Lucy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.