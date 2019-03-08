Mac is a 10-year-old neutered male looking for a place to call home.
Mac is an easygoing guy who is looking for a quiet home where he can spend his days relaxing.
Mac loves to lounge around and when he’s in the mood, he’ll curl up right next to you to snuggle. He currently resides in the front offices and wanders between them greeting his favorite people throughout the day.
He has lived with cats previously and has done well. He would do well if given proper introductions. He was fearful of children in his previous home and would likely prefer a home with older, respectful children who are — like him — 10+.
Visit Mac or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
