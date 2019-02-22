Meet Mama.
She is a brown tiger, 8 years old. She is spayed, current on vaccinations, and FIV/FeLV tested negative.
Mama is looking for a place to call home. She is a nervous girl in new situations but once she’s comfortable, she’s such a sweetheart and would love to be your new best friend.
This lady would love a place with big windows to watch out and people to love her.
She should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction.
She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision. Mama’s adoption fee has been waived due to her special medical needs—she is on thyroid medication which is controlling her hyperthyroidism well but will need to be monitored with a vet.
Visit Mama or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
