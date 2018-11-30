Maple is a 6-year-old, un-spayed female Pitbull who is current on vaccinations.
She is a sweet and snuggly girl who loves her treats.
Maple is a well-mannered lady who is looking for a home that has plenty of time to spend with her.
She keeps her kennel clean at the shelter as long as she’s let out regularly. She should do well in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Maple may do well in a home with other dogs. We highly recommend a dog meet to make sure it is a good match. We feel that she could live in a home with respectful children of any age.
She is a great girl who loves to be loved on. She is treat motivated and very smart. She already knows sit and lie down and would love to learn more. She would make a great hiking partner.
Visit Maple or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.