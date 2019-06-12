Marcello is a fluffy, long-haired 6- to 7-year-old neutered male looking for his forever home.
Marcello is a very sweet guy and loves people. He can be a shy guy at first and would likely prefer a quieter home. When he’s comfortable, he has the loudest purr and will rub all over you for pets.
Marcello enjoys spending his time being brushed by his favorite people and napping at the top of the cat tree. He would likely do well with other pets if given proper introductions. He should do well with respectful children 13 and older under parental supervision.
Visit Marcello or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
