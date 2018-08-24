Clyde is a 10-year-old, neutered male, Border Collie mix who is current on vaccinations.
He is a sweet, gentle and easy-going guy.
Clyde is the perfect boy who wants nothing more than to be your constant companion. He will gently nudge your for attention and roll over for belly rubs.
He always keeps his kennel clean at the shelter. He should do well in his new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Clyde should do well in a home with other pets. He may do well with respectful children of any age.
He is a very social and loving guy. He is tolerant and would fit in well with most families. He is looking or a family who has plenty of time to spend with him and can take him for regular walks to help him get down to a healthier weight.
Visit Clyde or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
