Are you looking for a new best friend? Melvin is a 6-year-old, neutered and front declawed cat.
Melvin can be hesitant in new situations, but once he’s comfortable, he’ll show you how much he loves you more and more each day.
He absolutely loves belly rubs and attention from his favorite people — he will even sleep in bed with you. Melvin would enjoy a mellow home with a big window to lounge in while birdwatching.
Melvin coexisted well with the medium-sized dog in his foster home after a slow, proper introduction. He should do well with other calm pets if introduced properly. Since he can be shy at first, Melvin would prefer a quieter home a respectful kids 8 years and up under parental guidance.
Visit Melvin or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
