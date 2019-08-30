How can you resist that cute smile and those perky ears? Mia is a year and a half old, a sweet and playful young girl looking for a family that has plenty of time for her. She was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
She should do well in a home with another dog as long as it is respectful of her space. She does not enjoy being jumped on. Because she can be shy/timid at times, she would prefer a home with slightly older and respectful children (7+).
Mia can be shy in new situations and when meeting new people. She will need time to adjust and positive reinforcement when encountering new things. She is extremely affectionate and already knows several commands including “sit” and “shake.”
Visit Mia or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.