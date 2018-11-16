Mia is a 6-year-old, spayed female, Catahoula Mix who is current on vaccinations.
A beautiful, sweet and calm girl, Mia is looking for someone to spend a lot of time enjoying life’s sights and smells with.
She was house trained in her previous home and should do well in her new home with time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Mia is very timid and gets overwhelmed easily. She will need to live in an adult-only home. She should be the only dog in the home.
She is a low-key girl who is easy to please. She is happiest when she gets to be around her people. She enjoys walks and has great leash manners.
Visit Mia or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.