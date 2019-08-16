Millie

Millie

Millie is a sweet, affectionate and playful girl looking for her forever family.

She’s 10 years old, spayed and ready for a new home.

Millie was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She needs to be the only dog in the home. Because she is older and can startle easily, she is looking for a home with respectful teenagers and older.

Don’t let Millie’s age fool you, she still has plenty of energy and loves to play fetch. She is extremely smart; she knows how to sit, shake, lie down, stay and come. She would make someone a great hiking partner.

Visit Millie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

