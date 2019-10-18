Mona

Mona

Mona is a 4-month-old spayed female who’s a little on the shy side and would likely prefer a quieter space to call home.

When she’s comfortable, she loves attention from her favorite people. Mona is an easy-going lady and enjoys spending her days snoozing on her beds. She would love living in a home where she can has lots of toys to play with while you’re away and big fluffy beds to snuggle up on.

Mona would do well in a home with other calm, easy-going pets. She can be fearful of fast movements and loud noises and would likely prefer a home with older, respectful children (8+).

Visit Mona or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

