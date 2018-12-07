Neve is a 2-year-old neutered male who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and feline leukemia.
Are you looking for a kitty to be your new best friend? Neve is your guy.
He is a very social and outgoing boy who loves to be around people. He’ll greet you in the morning by meowing and rubbing all over you. Neve would love living in a home with lots of beds to lounge on throughout the day and people to cuddle and play with!
Neve should do well with other pets given a slow and proper introduction. He should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Visit Neve or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
