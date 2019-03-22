Odysseus

Odysseus is a sweet, older man looking for a nice, quiet retirement home.

He is likely 8+ years old, neutered, current on vaccinations, and FIV/ FeLV tested negative. He can be shy at first, but with a little time and attention, he’ll beg for attention when he’s in the mood.

He’s spent several weeks in foster care recovering from some likely allergy symptoms.

In his foster home, he slept cuddled up next to his foster mom every night.

Odysseus is looking for a calm home without boisterous dogs who may frighten him. He may do well with other calm pets, given a proper introduction, as long as they give him space when he wants it. He should not live with kids under 10, as he will nip when he’s done being petted and startles easily.

We believe he has food allergies and may need to stay on a prescription hypoallergenic food lifelong, or the adopter may be able to work with a vet to find a limited ingredient diet that works for him, if it can be determined what exactly he is allergic to.

Allergy tests for animals are available through some vets but are too expensive for the shelter to cover at this time.

Visit Odysseus or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

