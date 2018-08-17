Olive is an 8-year-old spayed female who is current on vaccinations.
Don’t let this sweet girl’s age fool you. She still has a lot of pep in her step and would love a retirement home of her very own.
Olive is an affectionate lady who would love to live in a house with lots of beds to lounge on and big windows to look out. She is looking for a home where she can get lots of love.
She should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. She would do well with children under parental supervision.
Visit Olive or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
