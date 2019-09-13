Panda the dog is our resident superstar, so his adoption fee is waived to encourage adoption.
Panda is 9 months old, neutered, and is an active, outgoing and a very affectionate little guy. Panda is a typical energetic and playful puppy who needs an owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to his training and exercise routine.
He was house trained in his previous home. He should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
He is selective with his dog friends. We will require a dog meet here at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. He should live in a home with children 10 years and up as he can be very bouncy and mouthy when he’s excited. He should not live with cats.
Panda is a sweet boy with a lot of potential. He would benefit from an owner who can provide firm leadership and set boundaries. This active boy would make a great hiking or running partner.
Visit Panda or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
