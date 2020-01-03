Pet of the week: Patty

Patty is a 1-year-old, spayed female, Redbone Coonhound/German Shepherd Mix who is current on vaccinations.

A energetic and goofy girl looking for an active home that can provide her with the exercise she needs to remain happy and well behaved.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patty was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in her new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Patty has not has much experience with other dogs. We will require a dog meet here at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. She would do well with respectful children of any age under parental guidance and supervision.

Patty is a smart and food-motivated girl. She learns fast and aims to please.

She is a big girl and is very strong so she’s looking for an owner than can handle her strength and help her learn some leash manners. This girl would love to go running or hiking with you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0